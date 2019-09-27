DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Register released a statement Thursday evening that said the reporter who uncovered offensive tweets from Carson King is no longer with the paper.

“That reporter is no longer with the Register,” Executive Editor Carol Hunter said in a statement.

We hear you. You're angry. Here's what we are doing about it. CLOSE We took appropriate action because there is nothing more important in journalism than having readers' trust. The Des Moines Register staff has heard from hundreds of people in the past few days upset over our handling of a story on Carson King, the 24-year-old whose Busch Light sign on ESPN's "College GameDay" show launched more than a million dollars in donations to an Iowa children's hospital.

RELATED: Carson King, viral 'beer money' fundraiser, apologizes for old, offensive social media posts

Carson King is the Altoona man who, as of Thursday, had raised $1.7 million for University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

That reporter, who was tasked with writing a background piece on King, uncovered two tweets made by King when he was 16 that the Register said were racist.

It turned out that reporter had a history of offensive tweets himself.

In an op-ed released Thursday night, the Register’s executive editor said they have heard you, they understand you’re angry and they’re revising their practices and policies because of that.

One area they’re looking at is background checks.

They say they’re paying close attention to the newsworthiness of what someone did as a kid.

They’re also revising their social media vetting policies for employees at the paper.

RELATED: Iowa State fan gets face on beer can after viral fundraiser for kids

RELATED: A 'Gameday' fan's clever sign got him a lot of beer money. Now he's donating it all.