Want a pickle juice slush? Well, Sonic made one anyway.

The fast food chain will debut a bright green pickle juice snow cone slush beginning Monday, June 11.

Calling all pickle lovers! The Pickle Juice Slush is coming this Monday, June 11th! Get your tastebuds ready for pickle juice deliciousness 😏🥒😎 — Sonic Drive-In (@sonicdrivein) June 8, 2018

Food and Wine tasted the drink and said it's "surprisingly delicious." Really?

"Sweet and tangy, the bright brine compensates for the over-savoriness you might have been worried about ... Our only gripe is that the slush is a bit too sweet," Maria Yagoda of Food and Wine writes.

Love the pickle flavor? Sonic will let customers add a squirt of the pickle syrup to any menu item, Food and Wine reports.

Go ahead, order a pickle sundae with a side of pickled tots.

TEGNA contributed to this report.

