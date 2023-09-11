Disney, Charter reach deal to end cable blackout

The standoff between Disney and Charter had left nearly 15 million cable TV subscribers without ESPN and other Disney-owned stations.

NEW YORK — Hours before the fall's first “Monday Night Football” game, Disney and Charter Communications have settled a business dispute that had left some 15 million cable TV customers without ESPN and other Disney channels.

Disney said that because of the deal, the majority of its ESPN customers would have service restored to Charter's Spectrum cable system right away. Charter confirmed the deal Monday.

It comes before the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills were to debut their season on ESPN and ESPN2. It's the first game for the Jets with Aaron Rodgers as quarterback, and many Spectrum customers are in the New York area.

The companies announced in a joint statement Monday they had reached a new multiyear distribution agreement.

The business battle had resulted in ESPN, ABC, FX, National Geographic and Disney-branded stations going abruptly dark on Thursday night for Charter’s Spectrum TV subscribers. ABC-TV was also cut in seven markets, including New York, Chicago and Los Angeles.

Carriage disputes, involving what cable or satellite customers will pay to carry specific networks on their systems, are not uncommon.

Yet Charter had been arguing that the number of people cutting off their cable subscriptions over the past few years means the business is changing rapidly, and any new deal must reflect that. It wanted Disney to give customers more flexibility to restrict “bundling,” which requires them to pay for networks they don't necessarily want. It also wanted Disney to offer its ad-supported streaming services for free as part of the deal, saying it has moved some of its best TV programming over to streaming.

In response to news of the end of the business dispute, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said her administration still plans to pursue refunds for customers who were impacted over the past several days.

"Last week, I made it clear that if you pay for your cable bill, you deserve to get the services you pay for. Just in time for Monday night football and the Bills and Jets starting their seasons tonight, I'm pleased that Disney and Charter have resolved their corporate dispute and resumed service for more than 1.5 million New York customers that lost access to ESPN and Disney-owned channels. My Administration will ensure that New Yorkers receive a refund for the days they were without service, holding true to our commitment that we will always prioritize consumer protection," Hochul said.

The agreement announced Monday includes Disney's ad-supported streaming service being provided to customers who purchase the Spectrum TV Select package "in the coming months."

Charter, which has broadband as well as cable customers, is anticipating a day when ESPN transitions to a direct-to-consumer streaming service, said analyst Rich Greenfield of Lightshed Partners.