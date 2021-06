Rumsfeld was defense secretary under President George W. Bush as the U.S. responded to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and launched wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Former U.S. Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld has died, according to a statement by his family. He was 88.

A statement from the family of Donald Rumsfeld: pic.twitter.com/AlKYxVvqgF — Donald Rumsfeld (@RumsfeldOffice) June 30, 2021