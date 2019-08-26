A familiar face is returning to the "Saturday Night Live" stage this December. Eddie Murphy will be making an appearance on Dec. 21 to host the show for the first time in more than 35 years.

'SNL' announced part of its upcoming lineup for the fall season, which also includes musical appearances from Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Camila Cabello.

Murphy, known for iconic skits like "Gumby" and "Mister Robinson" was part of the 'SNL' cast from 1980-1984. But after cast member David Spade made a joke at Murphy's expense, he parted ways with the show.

Fans took to Twitter to express their excitement for the comedian's return.