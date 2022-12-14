Twitter suspends account dedicated to tracking Elon Musk's jet

The account called "ElonJet" was created by Jack Sweeney, a Florida college student, who used public data to track the private jet.

TAMPA, Fla. — Twitter suspended an account dedicated to tracking Elon Musk's private jet location on Wednesday.

The account called "ElonJet" was created by Jack Sweeney, a Florida college student, who used public data to track the private jet. Musk was earlier reported this year to have messaged Sweeney to ask him to take down the account and offered $5,000.

“Well it appears @ElonJet is suspended,” Sweeney tweeted Wednesday. He encouraged users to follow him on other platforms.

Well it appears @ElonJet is suspended. — Jack Sweeney (@JxckSweeney) December 14, 2022

CNBC reported that back in November, Musk tweeted that he was an advocate for free speech and that he would not ban the account, although he called its existence a "direct personal safety risk."

In a series of tweets, Sweeney claimed that the account had been shadow banned, which means that tweets from the account would only reach a certain number of other accounts.

Internal messages obtained by a anonymous Twitter employee explained to me that on “Dec 2 2022 your account @elonjet was visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally.” — Jack Sweeney (@JxckSweeney) December 11, 2022

The tweets explained that the vice president at Twitter Trust and Safety requested the account to have "heavy VF (visibility filtering)." The Trust and Safety council was disbanded Monday, CNBC reported.

Sweeney also runs accounts dedicated to tracking the private flights of Bill Gates, Donald Trump and Mark Zuckerberg.

Sweeney’s Instagram account dedicated to tracking Musk still appears to be active.

Musk agreed to buy Twitter for $44 billion in April but it wasn't until Oct. 27 that he finally closed the deal.

“The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence,” Musk wrote in an uncharacteristically long message for the Tesla CEO, who typically projects his thoughts in one-line tweets.