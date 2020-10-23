x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Bryan's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Bryan, Texas | KAGSTV.com

Nation World

Elton John gets his own Barbie doll

The new doll from Mattel celebrates the 45th anniversary of Elton John's sold-out concerts at Dodger Stadium.

Elton John and Barbie are teaming up for a brand new Elton John Barbie doll. 

The new doll from Mattel celebrates the 45th anniversary of Elton John's sold-out concerts at Dodger Stadium. On Oct. 25 and 26, 1975, John broke records at the time for having the two largest single artist concerts ever. More than 100,000 fans attended. 

At the time, John was at the height of his career and invited his parents, relatives, office workers and neighbors to attend, according to his website

John is known for his hit songs including "Rocketman" and "I'm Still Standing."

"The Elton John Barbie doll is a bold collaboration that personifies two cultural icons and honors the extraordinary artistry and musicianship of a stellar performer," Barbie's website says

RELATED: 70% of Americans support same-sex marriage, new national poll shows

RELATED: Pope endorses same-sex civil unions in new documentary film

"Barbie is an icon in her own right, so having her pay tribute to my work and personal style is a real honour," John tweeted "I hope that she inspires fans everywhere to fearlessly pursue their own dreams and limitless potential."

RELATED: Gap Inc. closing 350 stores by 2024, leaving few inside malls

RELATED: Walmart sues US, claiming lax policies in opioid crisis

The doll is selling for $50 and includes the "Elton" jacket, glasses, pants and rainbow shoes. 

Other artists with their own doll include Beyoncé, Cher, Cyndi Lauper, Diana Ross, Elvis and Priscilla Presley and Katy Perry. 