Everything coming and leaving Netflix in July 2020

WASHINGTON — Netflix has released its full list of new shows and movies coming to the streaming service in July, offering customers more ways to fill free time they may have from those summer plans canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.
The July movie additions include all three "Karate Kid" films, "Schindler's List," "Sleepless in Seattle" and "The Notebook."
Netflix will also be debuting a handful of new original shows including "Down to Earth with Zac Efron," "Was It Love?" (about how a single mother who hasn't dated in years begins to rediscover love and herself after four very different men appear in her life), and "Say I Do" (which shows that dream weddings really do come true).
The July line-up also features the second season of "Umbrella Academy," a sequel to the Netflix original movie "The Kissing Booth," a new season of "Last Chance U" and the premiere of "The Baby-Sitters Club" reboot.
And for sports fans who missed out on "The Last Dance" when it premiered on ESPN, the 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls comes to Netflix on July 19.
You can see a full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in July below.
Coming to Netflix in July 2020
July 1
#Anne Frank - Parallel Stories
A Bridge Too Far
A Thousand Words
A Touch of Green: Season 1
A Walk to Remember
Abby Hatcher: Season 1
Airplane!
Ali
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
Charlotte's Web
Clash of the Titans (1981)
Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2
Cloud Atlas
David Foster: Off the Record
Deadwind: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Definitely, Maybe
Delta Farce
Donnie Brasco
Double Jeopardy
Fiddler on the Roof
Frida
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Killing Hasselhoff
Kingdom: Season 1-3
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Mean Streets
Million Dollar Baby
Paranormal Activity
Patriots Day
Poltergeist
Quest for Camelot
Red Riding Hood (2011)
Say I Do -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Schindler's List
Sleepless in Seattle
Sleepy Hollow
Spaceballs
Splice
Stand and Deliver
Stardust
Starsky & Hutch
Sucker Punch
Swordfish
The Art of War
The Devil's Advocate
The F**k-It List
The Firm
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Town
The Witches
This Christmas
Total Recall (1990)
Trotro
Under the Riccione Sun -- NETFLIX FILM
Unsolved Mysteries -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Winchester
July 2
Thiago Ventura: POKAS -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Warrior Nun -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
July 3
The Baby-Sitters Club
Cable Girls: Final Season: Part 2
Desperados -- NETFLIX FILM
JU-ON: Origins -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Southern Survival -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
July 5
ONLY
July 6
A Kid from Coney Island
July 7
Dr. Seuss' The Lorax
July 8
The Long Dumb Road
Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Stateless -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Was It Love? -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1
July 9
Japan Sinks: 2020
The Protector: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
July 10
The Claudia Kishi Club -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Down to Earth with Zac Efron -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space
Hello Ninja: Season 3
O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil) -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Old Guard -- NETFLIX FILM
The Twelve
July 14
The Business of Drugs -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
On est ensemble (We Are One) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
July 15
Dark Desire -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Gli Infedeli (The Players)
Skin Decision: Before and After -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2
July 16
Fatal Affair
Indian Matchmaking -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Pride & Prejudice (2005)
July 17
Cursed -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Funan
July 18
Gigantosaurus: Season 1
The Notebook
July 19
The Last Dance
July 20
July 21
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ip Man 4: The Finale
Jack Whitehall: I'm Only Joking -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
July 22
61
Fear City: New York vs The Mafia -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Love on the Spectrum -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Norsemen: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion
Signs -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spotlight
July 23
The Larva Island Movie
July 24
¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain) -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Animal Crackers
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing
In the Dark: Season 2
The Kissing Booth 2
Ofrenda a la tormenta
July 26
Banana Split
Shameless (U.S.): Shameless: Season 10
July 28
Jeopardy!: Collection 6
Last Chance U: Laney -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
July 29
The Hater -- NETFLIX FILM
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
July 30
Pirates Who Don't Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie
Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy
July 31
Get Even -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Latte and the Magic Waterstone -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Seriously Single -- NETFLIX FILM
The Speed Cubers -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Leaving Netflix in July 2020
July 4
Blue Valentine
July 5
The Fosters: Season 1-5
The Iron Lady
July 8
Solo: A Star Wars Story
July 9
47 Metres Down
July 11
A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III
The Adderall Diaries
Enemy
Ginger & Rosa
Locke
The Spectacular Now
Under the Skin
July 12
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
July 15
Forks Over Knives
July 18
A Most Violent Year
Laggies
Life After Beth
Obvious Child
Room
Tusk
July 21
Bolt
Inglourious Basterds
July 25
Dark Places
Ex Machina
Mississippi Grind
July 26
Country Strong
July 28
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Her
July 29
The Incredibles 2
July 31
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Can't Hardly Wait
Casper
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Chernobyl Diaries
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Freedom Writers
Godzilla
Guess Who
Hancock
Hitch
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Open Season
QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 1
Resident Evil: Extinction
Romeo Must Die
Salt
Scary Movie 2
Searching for Sugar Man
Sex and the City 2
Stuart Little
The Edge of Seventeen
The Interview
The Pianist
The Pursuit of Happyness
Twister
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory