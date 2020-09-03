Max von Sydow, the self-described “shy boy”-turned-actor who played the priest in the horror classic “The Exorcist,” has died. He was 90.

He was known to art house audiences through his work with Swedish director Ingmar Bergman. But it was his role as the devil-evicting priest in William Friedkin's controversial 1973 film "The Exorcist" that brought him to international attention.

His agent said the actor, who was born in Sweden but became a French citizen in 2002, died Sunday, His family confirmed his death "with a broken heart and infinite sadness" to the BBC.

From his 1949 screen debut, von Sydow starred in close to 200 film and TV productions, remaining active well into his 80s. Sydow's recently played the Three-Eyed Raven in "Game of Thrones." He was nominated for two Oscars in his lifetime, including a best supporting actor nod for his role in the film "Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close."

Sydow is survived by his two sons by his first wife, Clas and Henrik, and his second wife, Catherine Brelet. His first wife, Christina Britta Olin, died in 1998.