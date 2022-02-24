x
FedEx temporarily suspends service to and from Ukraine

The suspension comes in the wake of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Credit: AP
A FedEx aircraft takes off past the tail of another parked on the tarmac of Miami International Airport, Monday, July 27, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the wake of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, FedEx has temporarily suspended services to and from the country.

"The safety of our team members is our top priority," FedEx said. "We are closely monitoring the situation and have contingency plans in place, including temporarily suspending service to and from Ukraine."

The company has also suspended its Money Back Guarantee for FedEx Express services in Europe until further notice.

There is no word on when FedEx services to and from Ukraine will resume.

You can click here for service updates. For specific shipment status information, click here.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

