It starts with flashing lights in the rear-view mirror and ends with a ticket or maybe, if you're lucky, just a warning.

Those are the typical outcomes when you're pulled over by police.

And then there's what happened to a former New Jersey police officer on Friday, who found out he was pulled over by a man he helped deliver while on duty 27 years ago.

"We’re not sure what the odds are of this happening — maybe they’re close to the odds of a hole-in-one, winning the lottery, or being struck by lightning — but it happened," New Jersey State Police posted on their Facebook page Wednesday.

Let's start at the beginning.

Twenty-seven years ago, Matthew Bailly was four years on the job as a Piscataway police officer when he was called to a home on Poe Place. Karen Patterson had gone into labor while shopping, according to the NJSP Facebook post, and rushed home to her husband, Bobby Patterson.

They called for help and called their doctor. On Oct. 5, 1991, the doctor on the phone guided Bailly through the birth of the Pattersons' baby boy, Michael.

Bailly and baby went their separate ways. Michael grew up and became a trooper with the state police.

On Friday, he was on patrol in Kingwood when he stopped a car for a tinted window violation. Bailly was driving, according to NJSP, and said he formerly was an officer in Piscataway.

Further discussion led both men to realize their connection to Poe Place.

"Bailly said that he remembered that street, because he helped deliver a baby there 27 years ago when he was a rookie cop," NJSP wrote on Facebook. "He was even able to describe the color, style of house, and the baby’s name, Michael."

“My name is Michael Patterson, sir," the trooper told Bailly, shaking his hand. "Thank you for delivering me.”

The small-world encounter ended with the reunion of Michael Patterson and his mother with Bailly and his family.

And, state police said, no ticket for Bailly.

