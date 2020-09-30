Ford recalls over 700K vehicles; backup cameras can go dark

The recall covers most 2020 versions of Ford's F-Series trucks, as well as the 2020 Explorer, Mustang, Transit, Expedition, Escape, Ranger and Edge.

WASHINGTON — Ford is recalling more than 700,000 vehicles in North America because the backup cameras can show distorted images or suddenly go dark.

The company says in documents posted Wednesday by the U.S. government's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that a poor electrical connection is causing the problem.

Ford says it doesn’t know of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

Ford said the recall impacts 620,246 vehicles in the U.S. and federal territories, 76,566 in Canada and 4,302 in Mexico.

The recall covers most 2020 versions of Ford's F-Series trucks, as well as the 2020 Explorer, Mustang, Transit, Expedition, Escape, Ranger and Edge. Also included are the Lincoln Nautilus and Corsair. F-Series trucks are the top-selling vehicle in the U.S.

All affected 2020 vehicles include:

Ford Explorer vehicles built at Chicago Assembly Plant from Nov. 16, 2019, to May 18, 2020

Ford F-150 vehicles built at Dearborn Assembly Plant from Oct. 26, 2019, to May 18, 2020, and Kansas City Assembly Plant from Nov. 2, 2019, to May 18, 2020

Ford Mustang vehicles built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant from Nov. 18, 2019, to May 26, 2020

Ford Transit vehicles built at Kansas City Assembly Plant from Oct. 28, 2019, to May 20, 2020.

Ford Super Duty vehicles built at Kentucky Truck Plant from Nov. 3, 2019, to May 18, 2020, and Ohio Assembly Plant from Oct. 30, 2019, to May 18, 2020

Ford Expedition vehicles built at Kentucky Truck Plant from Oct. 30, 2019, to June 22, 2020

Ford Escape vehicles built at Louisville Assembly Plant from Nov. 5, 2019, to May 18, 2020 and Lincoln Corsair vehicles built there from Nov. 14, 2019, to May 18, 2020

Ford Ranger vehicles built at Michigan Assembly Plant from Dec. 9, 2019, to May 19, 2020

Ford Edge vehicles built at Oakville Assembly Plant from Nov. 13, 2019, to May 26, 2020, and Lincoln MKX and Nautilus vehicles built there from Nov. 21, 2019, to May 26, 2020

Dealers will replace the rearview camera at no cost to owners. The recall is expected to start Nov. 7.