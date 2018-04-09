As residents along the Gulf Coast prepare for Tropical Storm Gordon, refineries in the area are also bracing for any potential impact they may face.

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday morning they still expect Gordon to strengthen into a hurricane before it makes landfall somewhere along or near the Mississippi coast.

According to AAA, the Labor Day weekend gas prices were the most expensive in four years and motorists could see those numbers rise even higher depending on where Gordon goes and how strong the storm becomes.

So far, AAA says there hasn't been any impact on gas prices but that would change if refineries in the Gulf Coast are damaged or have to go offline.

More than 45% of the nation's refinery capacity is located along the Gulf Coast, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

"It's too early to know just how much of an impact - if any - Gordon will have on prices at the pump," said Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesperson. "Market watchers will pay close attention to how refineries respond to this storm. Any supply outages would likely cause prices to climb."

AAA noted that this year's Labor Day gas prices were on average 50-60 cents more than last year's.

