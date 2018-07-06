Pizza lovers, this one is for you. A pizza company has launched what it thinks might be the newest trend in wedding fashion: The coordinating pizza bouquet and boutonniere.

Yes, this is real life.

Villa Italian Kitchen, a quick-serve pizza joint often found in malls and airports, announced this week it has intricately designed a pizza bouquet and boutonniere with New York City food stylist Jessie Bearden. Bearden is known for her work designing celebrity portraits out of food.

The bouquet is made of all the traditional pizza ingredients: dough, mozzarella cheese, California tomatoes and pepperoni, a release from the company states.

Pepperoni flowers filled with cheese shape the round bouquet, calzone-like roll-ups form makeshift tulips and small tomatoes fill in gaps like a traditional berry. It is the first bouquet of its kind in the world, said Mimi Wunderlich, director of communications and digital marketing for Villa Italian Kitchen.

There is a catch, though.

You can't buy it.

You can, however, win it.

The company is giving away sets of its pizza bouquets and matching boutonnieres to lucky winners who enter a sweepstakes. The number of winners that will be selected has not been determined yet, said Jennifer Petrella, a company spokeswoman, "but we plan to accommodate as many couples as possible."

Couples must enter on the company's website at VillaItalianKitchen.com/PizzaBouquet by June 15 and list where and when their wedding will take place. Eligible weddings must take place on or before September 30, 2018.

No purchase is necessary to enter, and all participants will receive a voucher for a free slice of pizza.

The contest ends at 9 p.m. June 15.

In April, the company launched a similar giveaway for pepperoni-flavored lipstick.

Pizza bouquets will be hand-made and delivered to the couples in time for their big day. The company did not comment on if it will be served to the couple hot or cold.

"We do have our food stylist on hand who is ready to make the bouquets or boutonnieres fresh and custom in time for the couple’s big day," said Petrella.

As for the lucky winners, perhaps it's the person who catches the bouquet at the reception that's the real winner here. Finally, some real motivation to catch that bouquet, single ladies.

