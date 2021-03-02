'Mank' topped Golden Globe nominations with 6, while Netflix dominates

The nominees for best motion picture drama are: “The Father”; “Mank”; “Nomadland”; “The Trial of the Chicago 7”; “Promising Young Woman.”

NEW YORK — David Fincher’s ‘Mank’ has topped Golden Globe nominations with 6 nods, while Netflix dominated Wednesday's announcement thanks to both its films and television series.

The nominees for best musical or comedy film are: “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”; “Hamilton,”; “Music”; “Palm Springs”; “The Prom.”

The nominees for best television series, drama, are: “The Crown”; “Lovecraft Country”; “The Mandalorian”; “Ozark”; “Ratched.”

The nominees for best television series, musical or comedy, are: “Schitt’s Creek”; “Ted Lasso”; “The Great”; “The Flight Attendant”; “Emily in Paris.”

The nominees for best motion picture, foreign language, are: “Another Round”; “La Llorona”; “The Life Ahead”; “Minari”; “Two of Us.”

The nominees for lead actor in a drama film are: Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”; Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”; Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”; Gary Oldman, “Mank”; Tahar Rahim, “The Mauritanian.”

The nominees for actress in a drama film are: Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”; Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”; Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”; Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”; Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.”

The nominees for lead actor in a comedy or musical film are: Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”; James Corden, “The Prom”; Andy Samberg, “Palm Springs”; ”Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”; Dev Patel, “The Personal History of David Copperfield.”

The nominees for lead actress in a comedy or musical film are: Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”; Michelle Pfeiffer, “French Exit”; Anya Taylor-Joy, “Emma”; Kate Hudson, “Music”; Rosamund Pike, “I Care A Lot.”

The nominees for best director are: Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”; Regina King, “One Night in Miami”; David Fincher, “Mank”; Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”; Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman.”

Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson are announcing nominees Wednesday morning.

Nominees in top categories were announced on the “Today” show, while the full announcement event was carried live on E! digital channels and the Golden Globes’ website.

The Globes are typically the first major show of Hollywood’s awards season, which ends with the crowning of the best picture winner at the Oscars. They’ll retain that distinction, despite being delayed nearly two months, after a surge in virus cases in recent months pushed the Grammy Awards to March.