Authorities have confirmed one child was killed after a tree fell on a mobile home in the 4000 block of West Bobe Street as strong winds and heavy rain from Tropical Storm Gordon swept through the Panhandle.

Escambia County Emergency Communications received a call at 8:41 p.m. reporting a tree falling on a mobile home.

Crews arrived on scene at 8:48 p.m. and found a very large oak tree limb on the back of the home, according to a news release from the county.

EMS crews confirmed one child was killed, but the age and identity of the child have not been released.

No others were injured.

Resident Amanda Ray said there was a crack and a scream as the tree limb came down around 9 p.m. It was almost indecipherable from the howling winds, she said, but she realized soon after it was a person screaming.

"It was just awful," she said.

Ray and a neighbor, John Newell, both stood outside their homes Tuesday night to see the barrage of ambulances, fire trucks and Sheriff's Office vehicles that would follow.

First responders were still on scene performing extraction shortly after 10:15 p.m.

As of 10:45 p.m., firefighters were surrounding the tree with flashlights and a chainsaw trying to gain access to the home.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved