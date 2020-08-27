Some hand sanitizers sold in food, drink packaging and with added flavors, FDA warns

Some alcohol-based hand sanitizers are being sold in packaging that looks like children's food pouches and water bottles. Some have flavors added.

The Food and Drug Administration is warning that alcohol-based hand sanitizers are being sold in containers that look like food and drink packaging, and may have added flavors. That could increase the chance someone such as a child will accidentally drink it with potentially deadly results.

The FDA said some of the packaging includes children's food pouches, water and juice bottles, beer cans and vodka bottles. The sanitizers may also be flavored, such as chocolate or raspberry.

The FDA said it received a report that someone bought a bottle they thought was drinking water but was hand sanitizer instead. Another report indicated hand sanitizer was sold in a pouch that resembled a snack. The packaging had cartoons for children.

"These products could confuse consumers into accidentally ingesting a potentially deadly product. It’s dangerous to add scents with food flavors to hand sanitizers which children could think smells like food, eat and get alcohol poisoning,” said FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said in a statement.

The agency did not name any specific brands or products with hand sanitizers that are packaged like this. Hahn urged manufacturers to take care in how they package their hand sanitizers and said the FDA would take "appropriate action" if necessary.

"Drinking only a small amount of hand sanitizer is potentially lethal to a young child, who may be attracted by a pleasant smell or brightly colored bottle of hand sanitizer," the FDA said in a statement.