NEW YORK — Harvey Weinstein has been convicted at his New York City sexual assault trial.

The jury found him guilty of criminal sexual act and third-degree rape.

Weinstein was found not guilty of first-degree rape and predatory sexual assault.

The landmark reckoning for the former movie producer comes after years of whispers exploded into a torrent of sexual misconduct allegations that ended his reign in Hollywood and gave rise to the #MeToo movement.

The jury’s verdict followed three weeks of testimony that included harrowing accounts of rapes, forced oral sex, groping, masturbation, lewd propositions and casting-couch excuses from Weinstein.

