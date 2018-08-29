Wednesday marks what would have been the 60th birthday of The King of Pop, Michael Jackson. In honor of his birthday, here is a look (and a listen on Spotify) at all 13 of his songs that reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and the date they reached the top.

Billie Jean March 5, 1983

- No. 1 for 7 weeks; 25 weeks on the chart

Beat It April 30, 1983

- No. 1 for 3 weeks; 25 weeks on the chart

Rock With You Jan. 19, 1980

- No. 1 for 4 weeks; 24 weeks on the chart

Say Say Say (Duet with Paul McCartney) Dec. 10, 1983

- No. 1 for 6 weeks; 22 weeks on the chart

Photo dated on December 19, 1983 shows Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson. (AFP/Getty Images)

AFP

Don't Stop 'til You Get Enough Oct. 13, 1979

- No. 1 for 1 week; 21 weeks on the chart

Black Or White Dec. 7, 1991

- No. 1 for 7 weeks; 20 weeks on the chart

You Are Not Alone Sept. 2, 1995

- No. 1 for 1 week; 20 weeks on the chart

The Way You Make Me Feel Jan. 23, 1988

- No. 1 for 1 week; 18 weeks on the chart

Man In The Mirror March 26, 1988

- No. 1 for 2 weeks; 17 weeks on the chart

Ben Oct. 14, 1972

- No. 1 for 1 week; 16 weeks on the chart

Dirty Diana July 2, 1988

- No. 1 for 1 week; 14 weeks on the chart

I Just Can't Stop Loving You Sept. 19, 1987

- No. 1 for 1 week; 14 weeks on the chart

Bad Oct. 24, 1987

- No. 1 for 2 weeks; 14 weeks on the chart

Absent on this list is the iconic Thriller. Although everyone who grew up listening to Jackson remembers the industry-changing music video directed by John Landis and narrated by Vincent Price, the song itself only peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard chart on March 3, 1984. It makes one wonder whether it would have been Jackson's 14th No. 1 had he released it closer to Halloween.

One more little piece of trivia. Jackson had 51 songs appear on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The one at the bottom was Stranger In Moscow which peaked at No. 91 on August 23, 1997

