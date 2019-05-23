After the disappointing finale of “Game of Thrones,” many fans are looking for their next show to binge.
Although nothing can replace the world that revolved around Westeros, Netflix is coming out with many original favorites in June that might provide a nice distraction.
The third and final season of “Marvel’s Jessica Jones” will be on the queue after the streaming giant confirmed that they were discontinuing the Marvel series “The Defenders,” which also included Luke Cage, Iron Fist and Daredevil. This last season of the super-heroine with attitude will be Netflix's final Marvel addition as Disney gears its own streaming platform Disney+.
For those of you wondering why “Stranger Things” is not on the list, you’re only one month away. The Netflix series will be coming to a streaming queue near you on July 4.
Here is a list of other movies and TV shows to look out for:
NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES
3%: Season 3
Ad Vitam
Answer for Heaven
Arthdal Chronicles
Awake: The Million Dollar Game
Black Mirror: Season 5
Bolívar
The Casketeers: Season 2
Charité at War
The Chosen One
The Confession Tapes: Season 2
Dark: Season 2
Designated Survivor: Season 3
Dope: Season 3
Girls Incarcerated: Season 2
Instant Hotel: Season 2
Jinn
Leila
Marvel's Jessica Jones: Season 3
Mr. Iglesias
Paquita Salas: Season 3
Tales of the City
Trinkets
Unité 42
NETFLIX FILM
The 3rd Eye 2
Beats
Cinderella Pop
Elisa & Marcela
I Am Mother
Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil
La misma sangre
Le Chant du Loup
Murder Mystery
Oh, Ramona!
Rock My Heart
NETFLIX ORIGINAL COMEDY SPECIALS
Mike Epps: Only One Mike
Miranda Sings Live…Your Welcome
Jo Koy: Comin' In Hot
Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives
NETFLIX ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARIES
The Alcàsser Murders
The Black Godfather
The Chef Show
The Edge of Democracy
Exhibit A
Life Overtakes Me
Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese
NETFLIX KIDS & FAMILY
GO! Vive a tu manera: Season 2
Malibu Rescue: The Series
Motown Magic: Season 2
Pachamama
Super Monsters Monster Pets
NETFLIX ANIME
7SEEDS
Aggretsuko: Season 2
Forest of Piano: Season 2
Kakegurui xx