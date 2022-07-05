These are the lives lost in the Highland Park parade shooting

Those who have died range from two parents in their 30s to an 88-year-old grandfather.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Police say seven people were killed and many more were injured when a gunman opened fire on crowds of Fourth of July paradegoers in a Chicago suburb.

The injured people ranged from 8 to 85 years old, hospitals said -- most with gunshot wounds. Those who have died range from two parents in their 30s to an 88-year-old grandfather.

Eduardo Uvaldo

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office identified 69-year-old Eduardo Uvaldo Wednesday as the seventh victim of the tragedy. Local news stations said he lived nearby in the suburban city of Waukegan.

A GoFundMe organized by Uvaldo's family called him a "kind, loving, and funny man who did not deserve this." It said he was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being shot in the head and arm, and later died from his injuries.

Two other family members, Uvaldo's wife and his grandson, were injured.

Kevin and Irina McCarthy

Aiden McCarthy's photo was shared across Chicago-area social media groups in the hours after the July 4 parade shooting in Highland Park, accompanied by pleas to help identify the 2-year-old who had been found at the scene bloodied and alone and to reunite him with his family.

On Tuesday, friends and authorities confirmed that the boy's parents, Kevin McCarthy, 37, and Irina McCarthy, 35, were among seven people killed in the tragedy.

Jacki Sundheim

A nearby synagogue said Jacki Sundheim, a 63-year-old lifelong member, was shot and killed at the parade.

"Jacki’s work, kindness and warmth touched us all, from her early days teaching at the Gates of Learning Preschool to guiding innumerable among us through life’s moments of joy and sorrow as our Events and B'nei Mitzvah Coordinator-- all of this with tireless dedication," North Shore Congregation Israel said in a statement.

The synagogue said Sundheim was a congregant all her life and a beloved staff member for decades.

Katherine Goldstein

Goldstein was a 64-year-old resident of Highland Park, celebrating Independence Day at her town's annual parade. Her husband said Goldstein, the mother of two daughters in their 20s, had an adventurous spirit.

"She didn’t complain, ‘There are bugs,'" Dr. Craig Goldstein told the New York Times. "She was always along for the ride."

Dr. Goldstein said his wife, who loved bird watching, wanted to be cremated and to have her remains scattered in the Montrose Beach area of Chicago, where there is a bird sanctuary.

Stephen Straus

Straus, an 88-year-old Chicago financial adviser, was one of the first observers at the parade and attended it every year, his grandchildren said.

Brothers Maxwell and Tobias Straus described their grandfather as a kind and active man who loved walking, biking and attending community events.

“The way he lived life, you’d think he was still middle-aged,” Maxwell Straus said in an interview with the Associated Press.

The two brothers recalled Sunday night dinners with their grandparents as a favorite tradition. They said they ate with him the night before he was killed.

Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza

Toledo-Zaragoza was killed on what his granddaughter, Xochil Toledo, said was supposed to be a “fun family day” that “turned into a horrific nightmare for us all.”

Family members told The New York Times that the 78-year-old hadn't wanted to go to the parade, but went anyways because his family didn't want to leave him alone. He was sitting in a wheelchair between his son and a nephew.

“He was so happy,” Toledo's granddaughter told the Chicago Sun-Times. “Happy to be living in the moment.”

She said when the shots rang out, three bullets hit her grandfather: “He was the one who saved all of our lives. It would have gone to me, my boyfriend or my cousins."

On a GoFundMe page to raise money for Toledo’s funeral expenses, Xochil Toledo said her grandfather was a “loving man, creative, adventurous and funny.”