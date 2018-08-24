A GoFundMe campaign was supposed to be a "second chance at life" for Johnny Bobbitt Jr. after the homeless man's kindness to a stranger went viral in November 2017. Now, Bobbitt says he's on the streets again and thinks the more than $400,000 raised was mismanaged.

Bobbitt gained fame after giving his last $20 to a woman who ran out of gas in Philadelphia. That woman, Kate McClure, worked with boyfriend Mark D'Amico to set up a crowdfunding campaign that attracted 14,000 donors.

But now Bobbitt says he's homeless, hungry and addicted to drugs again. His lawyers say the couple has given him a fraction of the money, CNN reports. And Bobbitt fears he won't benefit from the rest, according to an interview published by The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Bobbitt's lawyer estimated there should be $300,000 left from the campaign, according to CNN. Chris Fallon said he and another lawyer are working to secure a guardian other than McClure and D'Amico for the balance of the money.

The relationship between Bobbitt and the couple has deteriorated in the past year, the Inquirer reports.

The GoFundMe promised the possibility of Bobbitt owning a home. Instead, the couple made arrangements for him to live in a camper on family property, the publication reports.

Bobbitt told the paper that the couple may have spent some of the money from the GoFundMe on expensive cars and gambling.

McClure and D'Amico tell a different story, saying they are withholding a portion of the money for Bobbitt's own good. They say his problems with drugs have contributed to him wasting some of the money from the campaign that he was given.

"Giving him all that money, it's never going to happen. I'll burn it in front of him," D'Amico told the paper. He indicated the money could be as dangerous to Bobbitt as "a loaded gun."

GoFundMe issued a statement to CNN and the Inquirer saying they are looking into the dispute.

