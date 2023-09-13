NSYNC reunion cranks up the heat with 'Hot Ones' appearance

It's been a busy few weeks for NSYNC and the latest chapter in their reunion will get a bit spicy.

WASHINGTON — The latest saga in NSYNC's reunion tour tests whether one of the biggest boy bands in history can handle the heat from eating extremely spicy wings.

Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick and JC Chasez are appearing on the Season 22 premiere of the "Hot Ones" YouTube series.

The show rose to internet fame a few years ago with videos of celebrities’ reactions to eating spicy wings.

Where to watch NSYNC "Hot Ones" episode

The NSNYC "Hot Ones" video premiered Thursday morning on the First We Feast YouTube page (You can also see it embedded below or by clicking this link to the video).

During the challenge, the group fact-checked some "larger than life lore" including that three of them were cast as Jedi warriors in "Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones." Timberlake also dished on how a specific note from producers led to his infamous "It's going to be May" meme.

On Wednesday, Lance Bass shared a behind-the-scenes look of how everyone was doing afterward and it was clear some members of the band handled the heat better than others.

It's been a busy few weeks for NSYNC. Last week, the band reunited at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, handing the best pop video award to Taylor Swift.

The following day it was announced they were releasing their first new song in two decades for the animated movie "Trolls Band Together," the animated franchise starring the voices of Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick.

Fans hoping for a new NYSYNC album or reunion tour may want to temper expectations.