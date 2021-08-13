How you can help Afghan refugees

Urgent evacuations are underway in Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover. Here's how you can help refugees escaping the violence.

Military officials are hurrying to orchestrate dramatic evacuations from Afghanistan, where the Taliban quickly regained control of the country following the exit of U.S. troops.

Heartbreaking photos and videos from the ground show thousands of Afghans desperate to exit their country at all cost. Many expect the militant group will reinstate its former violent and severe religious rule of the late 90s and early 2000s.

Thousands of U.S. troops are now guarding the airport in Kabul and will be overseeing the evacuation of potentially 22,000 at-risk Afghans over the coming weeks. Those Afghans have served as interpreters, drivers, or civilian advisers to the U.S. military.

You may be wondering how you can help. Here are ways to support efforts to resettle refugees around the world.

Donate money

The following nonprofits are raising money to help support Afghan refugees:

Volunteer with a local charity

Get involved with an organization in your community. These groups may be looking for donations of essential items, hosts for refugees, or in-kind donations.

The following databases can help you find an organization in your area.

Share legal resources for anyone seeking refugee status

The International Refugee Assistance Project is a legal aid group that assists refugees and migrants resettling in the U.S. The group has an online tool available in five different languages that gives guidance on commonly asked questions about family reunification, visas and the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program.

Donate an Airbnb stay