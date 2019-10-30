Just in time for Halloween, NASA has released a new image from the Hubble Space Telescope of two colliding galaxies that brings a perfect creepy factor for the holiday. One could say it resembles the hockey-masked Jason Voorhees from "Friday The 13th."

The image, taken June 19, appears to show two glowing eyes staring toward Earth.

NASA says each "eye" is the core of a different galaxy that slammed into each other. Surrounding them is the outline of a face made up of young, blue stars. Other new stars appear to show a nose and mouth.

The entire system is named Arp-Madore 2026-424 (AM 2026-424).

An image from the Hubble Space Telescope of Arp-Madore 2026-424, a collision of two galaxies, June 19, 2019.

NASA, ESA, and J. Dalcanton, B.F. Williams, and M. Durbin (University of Washington)

NASA says galaxy collisions are common, but most are not "head-on smashups" like this one. The ring that makes up the face is a short-lived phenomenon by the universe's standards -- just 100 million years.

The two galaxies will merge into one, but don't hold your breath. That will take a couple billion years. And visiting it is not an option as it is 704 million light years from Earth.

