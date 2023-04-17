x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Nation World

GoFundMe for injured Missouri teen aims to provide funds for medical expenses, Texas A&M college expenses

Since 16-year-old Ralph Yarl was shot by an 84-year-old white man on Thursday, April 13, a GoFundMe has been set up to pay for medical expenses and therapy.

More Videos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ralph Yarl, the teenager from Kansas City, Missouri that was shot by an 85-year-old man on Thursday, April 13, has been in the hospital recovering since the incident took place.

A GoFundMe to help cover the expenses of his recovery, including medical bills and therapy, has been set up and $2.3 million of the $2.5 million goal has already been raised through over 60,000 donations at the time of this writing.

One of Ralph's goals as noted in the GoFundMe was to attend Texas A&M University's engineering school and major in chemical engineering. Additionally, he wished to make a trip to West Africa after his graduation from high school.

The Missouri teenager is a member of the Technology Student Association and Science Olympiad team, as well as a standout musician in his school. He has earned all-state honors on bass clarinet, is a section leader in the marching band, performs with the jazz and competition bands and plays multiple instruments in the metropolitan youth orchestra.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe.

Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out