Israel-Hamas War | Examining both sides of the conflict

A Baylor University expert is concerned about the risk of the war being broadened to other countries.

TEXAS, USA — Palestinian militants launched one of the broadest invasions on Israeli territory in 50 years. So far, the Israel-Hamas war has taken the lives of over 1,200 people, with people still unaccounted for.

The war between Israel and Hamas dates back to nearly a century ago.

Baylor University Middle Eastern Studies professor Joanne Cummings explained how simply picking a side in what's happening won't help without doing the proper research.

"Hamas's actions run the risk of escalating in terms of regionalizing and internationalizing the conflict," Cummings said. "This, frankly more than Russia and Ukraine, is something we should be very careful about in terms of fundamentally changing the world we live in."

Cummings added that, from a Palestinian view, this is an ongoing oppression where fighting is justified, while Israeli people believe they are a sovereign state and they're being attacked on their own territory.

"U.S. leaders must ensure there is a moral choice when advocating for a specific group of people in conflicts like this," Cummings mentioned.

The U.S. did attempt to intervene in the conflict earlier this year, but that was derailed once this war began.

President Biden declared the U.S. was in solidarity with Israel on Sunday, Oct. 9, and said he will remain in close contact with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as this situation continues to develop.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott also stated his support for Israel.

"Texas is steadfast in our support for Israel and the Jewish community in the face of these acts of war," Governor Greg Abbott shared on X, formally known as Twitter. "I've expedited distribution of over $4 million to secure Jewish schools, synagogues and organizations across Texas."

In Central Texas, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) stands in solidarity with the people of Israel and is providing resources to those affected or who want a better understanding of what's happening.

"We are all still processing this and what it means to us as Jews outside of Israel, what it means to our views of the Middle East and what will happen as we move forward," ADL Regional Director Jackie Nirenberg said.