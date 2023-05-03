Jackson Mahomes arrested, facing aggravated sexual battery charge

The younger brother of the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback was arrested on Wednesday and booked into a Kansas jail, online records show.

WASHINGTON — Jackson Mahomes, brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was arrested Wednesday morning on aggravated sexual battery charges over an alleged altercation at a restaurant in late February, according to multiple media reports and online court documents.

Jackson Mahomes, 22, was booked into the Johnson County, Kansas, jail, on three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of battery, online court records and the Johnson County booking log shows.

His bond is listed as $100,000. His first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. Under his bond conditions, he won't be allowed to discuss his case publicly once he's released.

Authorities previously confirmed to the Kansas City Star that they were investigating a Feb. 25 incident involving Jackson Mahomes at Aspen Restaurant Lounge in Overland Park, Kansas.

According to the Kansas City Star, there were two separate incidents where Jackson Mahomes allegedly shoved a 19-year-old waiter and forcibly kissed the restaurant's 40-year-old owner.