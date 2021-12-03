Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez call split rumors 'inaccurate'

J-Lo and A-Rod issued a statement Saturday that they are 'working through some things,' but have not broken up.

WASHINGTON — Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez aren't breaking up after all.

The couple issued a statement Saturday that Friday's reports of their split are inaccurate, and they are working things through.

People reported that a source told the outlet, "they never officially broke up and talked about it but are still together. They hit a rough patch. But were not broken up."

Multiple media outlets reported Friday that J-Lo and A-Rod had called off their two-year engagement.

The powerhouse couple has been engaged since March 2019 and had planned to get married in June 2020, before having to postpone the wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Entertainment Tonight and other outlets on Thursday said that sources told them that the couple was "still planning on getting married," so it was unclear what had changed Friday and prompted all the break up reports.

Page Six reported a source told them Friday the couple was splitting up because of allegations involving Rodriguez and "Southern Charm" star Madison LeCroy. Entertainment Tonight reported Friday that a source said "Jennifer felt like moving forward to marriage wasn't right" after Rodriguez's "character" had been called into question.

According to a Saturday E! News report, a source told them "there was absolutely no third party involved. The Madison reports are not true. They were blindsided by the report that started from Page Six that went wild. There was never a confirmation from either side."

On Friday, Rodriguez, 45, posted a photo on Instagram of himself alone on a boat in Miami, starting at his cellphone. The caption read: "Don’t mind me, just taking a sail-fie. What are your plans for the weekend."

Meanwhile, on Thursday night Lopez, 51, posted a series of clips featuring her laughing in past TV appearances.

In the Saturday report by E! News, the outlet reported that a source close to the couple told them, "like any couple, they have ups and downs."