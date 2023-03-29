Jeremy Renner would 'do it again' to save nephew in first interview since snowplow accident

After surviving a life-threatening snowplow accident, Jeremy Renner says he considers himself to be "a lucky man."

WASHINGTON — Actor Jeremy Renner says he was "awake through every moment" of the terrifying New Year's Day snowplow accident that left him in critical condition.

The "Avengers" star recently sat down with ABC's Diane Sawyer for his first interview since the life-threatening ordeal.

In a preview shared Wednesday morning, Renner spoke about his recovery so far and was asked if he remembered the pain from that day.

"Oh all of it, yeah, I was awake through every moment," Renner described.

The actor was using his PistenBully snow groomer to free his nephew's vehicle from several feet of snow near Renner's Lake Tahoe home on New Year's Day. When he climbed out, the 7-ton machine began to roll toward his nephew and Renner was run over while trying to stop it.

Wednesday's preview included Renner's nephew describing exactly what he saw.

"I just perfectly see him in a pool of blood coming from his head...when I ran up to him I didn't think he was alive," Renner's nephew said.

The actor previously revealed he broke more than 30 bones in the accident and the interview preview detailed his injuries even further.

"Eight ribs broken in 14 places, right knee, right ankle broken, left leg tibia broken, the left ankle broken, right clavicle broken, right shoulder broken...lung collapsed pierced from the rib bone," Sawyer said in the clip.

But despite all he's gone through, including spending two weeks in the hospital, Renner said he'd do it again.

"I'd do it again...yeah I'd do it again, because it was going right at my nephew," he told Sawyer. "I chose to survive, not going to kill me, no way," Renner said in the clip.

“I chose to survive.”@JeremyRenner: The @DianeSawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph airs April 6 at 10pm ET on ABC, streaming April 7 on #DisneyPlus. Check local availability. pic.twitter.com/J59WnNPoJx — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) March 29, 2023

"I've lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I've been refueled and refilled with love and titanium...I see a lucky man," he explained.