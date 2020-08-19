Jill Biden gets personal in speech at DNC

The speech was Jill Biden's biggest yet for a woman who may be the next first lady.

WILMINGTON, Del — Jill Biden offered a deeply personal and hopeful endorsement of her husband as a man who can lead the nation through adversity during the Democratic National Convention.

On Tuesday night, she pledged to the nation that if her husband is elected president, America’s classrooms “will ring out with laughter and possibility once again.”

Speaking from the Wilmington, Delaware, high school classroom where she taught English years ago, Jill Biden described “the anxiety that echoes down empty hallways” and the uncertainty that’s come as schools grapple with whether to resume in-person teaching as the coronavirus pandemic rages on.

“The burdens we carry are heavy, and we need someone with strong shoulders,” Mrs. Biden said. “If we entrust this nation to Joe, he will do for your family what he did for ours: Bring us together and make us whole, carry us forward in our time of need, keep the promise of America, for all of us.”