Read: President-elect Biden's full address after Electoral College votes

And in this election, their integrity was matched by the strength, independence, and the integrity of our judicial system.



In America, when questions are raised about the legitimacy of any election, those questions are resolved through a legal process.



And that is precisely what happened here.



The Trump campaign brought dozens and dozens and dozens of legal challenges to test the results.



They were heard. And they were found to be without merit.



Time and again, President Trump’s lawyers presented their arguments to state officials, state legislatures, state and federal courts, and ultimately to the United States Supreme Court, twice.



They were heard by more than 80 judges across the country.



And in every case, no cause or evidence was found to reverse or question or dispute the results.



A few states went to recounts. All of the counts were confirmed.



The results in Georgia were counted three times. It did not change the outcome.



The recount conducted in Wisconsin actually saw our margin grow.



The margin we had in Michigan was fourteen times the margin President Trump won the state by four years ago.



Our margin in Pennsylvania was nearly twice the size of President Trump’s margin four years ago.



And yet none of this has stopped baseless claims about the legitimacy of the results.



Even more stunning, 17 Republican Attorneys General and 126 Republican Members of Congress actually signed on to a lawsuit filed by the State of Texas. It asked the United States Supreme Court to reject the certified vote counts in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.



This legal maneuver was an effort by elected officials in one group of states to try to get the Supreme Court to wipe out the votes of more than twenty million Americans in other states and to hand the presidency to a candidate who lost the Electoral College, lost the popular vote, and lost each and every one of the states whose votes they were trying to reverse.



It’s a position so extreme we’ve never seen it before. A position that refused to respect the will of the people, refused to respect the rule of law, and refused to honor our Constitution.



Thankfully, a unanimous Supreme Court immediately and completely rejected this effort.



The Court sent a clear signal to President Trump and his allies that they would be no part of this unprecedented assault on our democracy.



Every avenue was made available to President Trump to contest the results.



He took full advantage of each and every one of these avenues.



President Trump was denied no course of action he wanted to take.



He took his case to Republican Governors and Republican Secretaries of State. To Republican state legislatures. To Republican-appointed judges at every level.



And in a case decided after the Supreme Court’s latest rejection, a judge appointed by President Trump wrote: “This court has allowed the plaintiff the chance to make his case, and he has lost on the merits.”



Even President Trump’s own cybersecurity chief overseeing our elections said it was the most secure in American history.



Let me say it again, his own cybersecurity chief overseeing this election said it was the most secure in American history.



Respecting the will of the people is at the heart of our democracy — even when we find those results hard to accept.



But that is the obligation of those who have taken a sworn duty to uphold our Constitution.



Four years ago, as the sitting Vice President of the United States, it was my responsibility to announce the tally of the Electoral College votes that elected Donald Trump.



I did my job.



And I am pleased — but not surprised — that a number of my former Republican colleagues in the Senate have acknowledged the results of the Electoral College.



I thank them. I am convinced we can work together for the good of the nation.



That is the duty owed to the people, to our Constitution, and to history.



In this battle for the soul of America, democracy prevailed.



We the People voted.



Faith in our institutions held.



The integrity of our elections remains intact.

Now it is time to turn the page as we’ve done throughout our history.



To unite. To heal.



As I said through this campaign, I will be a president for all Americans.



I will work just as hard for those of you who didn’t vote for me, as I will for those who did.



There is urgent work in front of us all.



Getting the pandemic under control and getting the nation vaccinated against this virus.



Delivering immediate economic help so badly needed by so many Americans who are hurting today — and then building our economy back better than ever.



In doing so, we need to work together, give each other a chance, and lower the temperature.



And most of all, we need to stand in solidarity as fellow Americans. To see each other, our pains, our struggles, our hopes, our dreams.



We are a great nation.



We are a good people.



We may come from different places and hold different beliefs, but we share a love for this country. A belief in its limitless possibilities.



For we, the United States of America, have always set the example for the world for the peaceful transition of power.



We will do so again.



I know the task before us will not be easy.



It’s tempered by the pain so many of us are feeling.



Today, our nation passed a grim milestone, 300,000 deaths due to this virus.



My heart goes out to all of you in this dark winter of the pandemic about to spend the holidays and the new year with a black hole in your hearts and without the ones you love by your side.



My heart goes out to all of you who have fallen on hard times through no fault of your own, unable to sleep at night, weighed down with the worry of what tomorrow will bring for you and for your family.



But we have faced difficult times before in our history.



And I know we will get through this one, together.



And so, as we start the hard work to be done, may this moment give us the strength to rebuild this house of ours upon a rock that can never be washed away.



And as in the Prayer of St. Francis, for where there is discord, union; where there is doubt, faith, where there is darkness, light.



This is who we are as a nation.



This is the America we love.



And that is the America we will be.



May God bless you all.



May God protect our troops and all those who stand watch over our democracy.