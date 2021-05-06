Jonathan Bush, brother of President George H.W. Bush, dies

Jonathan Bush, who worked in finance, was the last surviving of the family's five siblings.

Jonathan Bush, the younger brother of the late President George H.W. Bush and uncle of former President George W. Bush, has died. He was 89.

Jonathan Bush died Wednesday at his home in Jupiter, Florida, according to a spokesman for the Texas-based George & Barbara Bush Foundation. He would have turned 90 on Thursday.

In a post on Twitter, the foundation said he was “a fine gentleman and a noble soul," adding that he was “a great song and dance man — without a doubt the best dancer of his siblings.”

Bush, who worked in finance, was the last surviving of the family's five siblings.

Statement by the George & Barbara Bush Foundation on the passing of Jonathan Bush, brother of President George H.W. Bush. pic.twitter.com/gG4oaSlJRv — George & Barbara Bush Foundation (@BushFdn) May 6, 2021

Their father was Prescott Sheldon Bush, a U.S. senator from Connecticut from 1952 to 1963.

Jonathan Bush helped raise funds for his nephew's presidential campaign and was among family members his brother sent to be official stand-ins at ceremonies across the world.