Kamala Harris' family introduces her as vice presidential nominee

Some of the most influential women in Kamala Harris’ life introduced her as the Democratic vice presidential nominee.
They are Harris’ younger sister, Maya Harris; her niece, Meena Harris; and her step-daughter, Ella Emhoff. Maya Harris has long been one of Harris’ closest political advisers.
Emhoff is the daughter of Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, and affectionately calls Harris “Momala.” It's a play on her name and the Yiddish word for “little mother.”
At Wednesday's Democratic National Convention, Meena Harris called her aunt a role model who taught her she could do anything she wanted, and a role model to so many women and girls of color around the world. Maya Harris says she’ll have Harris’ back the way Harris had hers as children growing up.
