Kamala Harris 'honored' to be Joe Biden's VP pick

Harris is the first Black woman to join a major party ticket in U.S. history.

In her first public statement since Joe Biden named her as his vice presidential running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris says she’s “honored” to join the Democrats’ presumptive presidential nominee on the party’s November ticket.

Harris said on Twitter that Biden “can unify the American people because he’s spent his life fighting for us.” She said Biden would build a country that “lives up to our ideals.”

Her brief statement did not address the historic nature of her nomination. Harris is the first Black woman to join a major party ticket in U.S. history. She would be the first woman to hold the office if Biden defeats President Donald Trump.

.@JoeBiden can unify the American people because he's spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he'll build an America that lives up to our ideals.



I'm honored to join him as our party's nominee for Vice President, and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 11, 2020

The 55-year-old senator and the 77-year-old former vice president are slated to appear together for the first time as a ticket Wednesday afternoon in Biden’s hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.