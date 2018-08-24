Kate Gosselin sure is a proud mom.

Remember those little kids on "Jon & Kate Plus 8"? Get ready to feel old, because they're all grown up and headed off to school now.

The Gosselin family rose to fame on the TLC reality TV show "Jon and Kate Plus 8," which premiered in 2007. The series was later named "Kate Plus 8" in 2010, following the Gosselins' 2009 divorce.

The "Kate Plus 8" star shared a rare new photo of most of her children getting ready to go back to school.

The sweet picture included twin daughters Madelyn "Mady" and Cara, 17, who are heading into their senior year of high school, and four of the Gosselin sextuplets: sons Aeden and Joel and daughters Alexis and Leah, who are 14.

Gosselin captioned the Instagram photo: "This was yesterday! Feels like school never ended...and they’re already back!"

Gosselin also included a photo of the adorable handwritten notes she gave to her eldest children. "Happy first day of senior year! I love you sooo much! I'm so P.R.O.U.D. of you," Gosselin wrote on the back-to-school themed cards, signing them "Love, Mommy."

Missing from the photo are two of the 14-year-old sextuplets, son Collin and daughter Hannah.

