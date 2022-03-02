Stanford soccer player Katie Meyer, 22, found dead

Katie Meyer went viral in 2019 for her animated celebration after stopping a penalty kick on the way to helping Stanford to the national title.

STANFORD, Calif — Stanford goalkeeper Katie Meyer, who memorably led the Cardinal to victory in the 2019 NCAA College Cup championship game, had died. She was 22.

The cause of death was not released. Stanford first announced the death of a student at one of its residence halls on Monday. On Tuesday, the university confirmed it was Meyer, a senior international relations major.

Meyer stopped two penalty shots to lead Stanford to a 5-4 shootout victory over North Carolina after a scoreless draw in the 2019 championship game.

The native Californian got attention for her animated celebration after the second save of the shootout before teammate Kiara Pickett drilled her attempt to hand Stanford the trophy.

Here's Katie Meyer's save to win Stanford the 2019 national championship—and her incredible celebration afterward. She made a bunch of huge saves to get them the title, and her joy in making them really stood out. Devastating news pic.twitter.com/lj8FiTGciX https://t.co/2F0Dq6P8Hp — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) March 2, 2022