KISS announces final shows for their last tour ever

The rock band KISS will play their final show ever this December.

WASHINGTON — The rock band KISS has announced the "absolute final shows" for their last tour, ending in the city where their decades-long story began.

The last leg of the band's 17-date North American tour kicks off in October in Texas and hits California, Washington, Canada, Tennessee, Indiana, Illinois, Maryland and then culminates in their hometown’s famous venue on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2.

"KISS was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started," the band said in an Instagram post announcing the final shows for "The End of the Road Tour."

The pandemic-delayed tour was first announced in 2018. The band plans to hang up their platform boots after two back-to-back shows at Madison Square Garden in December 2023.

The band is currently made up of original members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons as well as Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer. Their best-known songs include “Rock and Roll All Nite,” "I Was Made for Lovin’ You" and “Detroit Rock City.”

The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. ET. Fan presale tickets, as well as VIP packages, will be available Monday, March 6 at 10 a.m. ET through Thursday, March 9 at 10 p.m. ET.

KISS final North America tour dates 2023