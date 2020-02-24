In the last moments before Kobe Bryant's death, the NBA legend was trying to "bless and shape a young girl's future," his good friend Rob Pelinka explained Monday.

Pelinka, Kobe's longtime agent and current Los Angeles Lakers General Manager, explained during the Celebration of Life service for Kobe and Gianna that Kobe had been texting him from the helicopter just before it crashed on the morning of Jan. 26.

Bryant was asking if Pelinka knew the name of a certain baseball agent in Los Angeles.

Although Pelinka was at church at the time, he recalled something told him he should reply to Kobe's text.

Kobe Bryant was trying to help line up a baseball agency internship for Lexi Altobelli, the surviving daughter of coach John Altobelli, one of the eight other victims killed in the crash with Bryant.

Kobe vouched for her character, intellect and work ethic.

"I text Kobe right back and said I would put a plan in motion to help him get that done. A handful of minutes later, Kobe and Gianna and seven other beautiful souls ascended into heaven. Kobe had been texting me from the Helicopter," Pelinka explained.

"Kobe's last human act was heroic. He wanted to use his platform to bless and shape a young girl's future," Pelinka said.

Pelinka also described how Bryant accomplished whatever he set his mind to, including learning to play Beethoven's "Moonlight Sonata" on piano.