It's the most wonderful time of the year, and McDonald's is adding to the festivities by bringing back the return of its beloved Holiday Pie.

The fast food company tweeted on Monday confirming the return of the seasonal dessert. its website describes the pie as a "creamy smooth, vanilla custard nestled in a flaky buttery crust glazed with sugar and topped with rainbow sprinkles."

Y’know how they say the holidays get earlier every year? Well, ’tis the season…for the Holiday Pie! Enjoy! 😉 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) November 26, 2018

Hi! While we haven't released an official date for the Holiday Pies, their availability will be decided by the location's owner/operator. We recommend letting your local restaurant know that you'd love to see them back on the menu! — McDonald's (@McDonalds) November 27, 2018

The company did not release an official date for when the pies would hit stories. Instead, its letting individual locations decide on the availability and release of the pies. McDonald's encouraged die hard Holiday Pie fans to tell their local restaurants that they want to see the dessert on the menu.

Fans of the pastry have already taken to social media to express their excitement over the pie's return.

I don't promote the eating of sweets, but every now and then, it's okay.



And when @McDonalds gets their holiday pies in...it's on!! They are back and they are delicious! pic.twitter.com/S0uL2gm1Q9 — Nate Merritt (@NateCMerritt) November 26, 2018

McDonald's has introduced other seasonal pies in the past, including the pumpkin and creme pie and the strawberry and creme pie.

