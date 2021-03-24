Did anyone win Tuesday's $122 million Mega Millions jackpot?

Here are the winning numbers in Tuesday's $122 million Mega Millions drawing.

Friday's Mega Million jackpot will increase to an estimated $137 million after nobody won Tuesday night's $122 million drawing. The winning numbers were 12-23-35-38-55 and the MegaBall was 11. The Megaplier was 2X.

For the second straight drawing, not only did nobody win the jackpot, nobody won the $1 million prize for picking the five white balls correctly. Twenty tickets had four white balls and the MegaBall correct, paying out $10,000. Four tickets added the Megaplier, paying out $20,000.

There was also no jackpot winner in Saturday's $200 million Powerball drawing, raising the prize to an estimated $220 million for Wednesday.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1-in-302,575,350 while odds of getting a $1 million prize are 1-in-12,607,306.

If someone wins the jackpot on Friday, the cash option is $92.5 million.

Four members of a lottery club in Michigan shared January's $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot. The winners claimed their prize weeks after the Jan. 22 drawing and chose the immediate lump sum option. After taxes, the $776 million payment was reduced to about $557 million, the Michigan Lottery said.

The last Mega Millions jackpot winner happened Feb. 16 when a ticket sold in Camden, NY, won $96 million.