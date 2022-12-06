Here are the numbers for Tuesday's $354M Mega Millions jackpot

One month after Powerball's jackpot reached a record-high $2.04 billion, Mega Millions is offering players another chance at a huge sum of cash.

WASHINGTON — One month after Powerball's jackpot reached an astonishing, record-high $2.04 billion, Mega Millions is offering lottery players the chance at another huge jackpot -- and the prize just keeps climbing.

Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot was an estimated $354 million after a stretch of no grand prize winners.

The winning numbers for Tuesday's drawing were 15-16-19-28-47, Mega Ball 13 and a Megaplier of 3.

With no winner Tuesday, the Mega Millions jackpot will increase to an estimated $379 million.

Players must match all five numbers and the gold Mega Ball number to win the jackpot. Players face astronomical odds for a jackpot win: 1 in 302.5 million.

Even though nobody won the jackpot Tuesday, one player in Mississippi will collect $1 million after matching five numbers but not the Mega Ball.

The next drawing is Friday, Dec. 9 at 11 p.m. Eastern.

It has been a record-setting year for lottery games in the U.S.

After months of hype, a single Powerball ticket in California won the record-setting $2.04 billion jackpot in November. The winners have not yet come forward or been identified. California law requires winners to come forward publicly, but they have a year to do so.

Last summer, a near-record $1.377 billion Mega Millions jackpot had Americans in a lottery frenzy in July. A winner in Illinois took home the grand prize. Two people came forward to claim it, but chose to stay anonymous.