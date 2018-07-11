As social media became inundated with “I voted” stickers and pleas for friends to vote on Tuesday, Meghan McCain had a more bittersweet message to share.

She tweeted a photo from 1984, showing a smiling John McCain showing off a 15-day-old Meghan McCain at the polls.

“Thank you for always involving me in our amazing American political process and bringing me everywhere you went,” she wrote.

November 6, 1984 - my Dad showing me off when I’m 15 days old at the polls. My first Election Day of my life without you - miss you so much today Dad. Thank you for always involving me in our amazing American political process and bringing me everywhere you went. ♥️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/RiyQqDOSex — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) November 6, 2018

It’s the first Election Day since the longtime Arizona senator passed away in August after a battle with brain cancer.

Meghan McCain has often given the public an up-close view of the bond she had with her father through social media posts and photos, on her talk show, and in media interviews.

© 2018 KPNX