U.S. Customs and Border Protection has confirmed that another migrant has died while in custody.

CBP said the 45-year-old Mexican migrant was detained near the Roma port of entry on Feb. 2 and transferred to Mission Regional Medical Center in Mission, Texas.

The next day, CPB said the individual requested medical attention and was transported to McAllen Medical Center, where he or she was diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver and congestive heart failure.

The person remained at the medical center in McAllen until passing away Monday morning at 9 a.m.

“The loss of life is tragic,” said CPB Assistant Commissioner for Public Affairs Andrew Meehan. “Our condolences go out to the family and loved one.”

The official cause of death is still unknown.