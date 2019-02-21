WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — For any pizza-loving parents out there (we can assume that’s almost everyone, right?) have we got an amazing monthly milestone picture idea for you!

Dani Leigh Giannandrea basically won the internet with her son Lorenzo’s monthly updates AND she got dinner out of the deal.

Each month, Giannandrea snapped a new photo of her son on a pizza box and added one more slice of pizza. When Lorenzo – Enzo for short – turned one on Feb. 10, he was pictured with the whole pizza.

“You know I had a baby named Lorenzo and I had to do an Italian theme for his monthly milestones,” she laughed. “The pizza idea stuck. It seemed like the easiest and I got dinner out of it.”

Giannandrea, a photographer by trade, thought the pictures might do well on Pinterest, but had no idea they would go international.

“I didn’t think I’d wake up to an email from the Czech Republic or Spain … asking for my photos!” she exclaimed. “It’s been a whirlwind of a week. It’s just been crazy.”

Giannandrea lives in Frederick, Md. and got all the pizzas from a restaurant called Il Forno.