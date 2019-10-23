Daimler Trucks North America has issued a nationwide recall of school buses due to a seat safety issue.

The seats may have been manufactured with styrene blocks that may not provide enough impact absorption in the event of a bus crash, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The recall potentially affects 54,528 school buses around the nation. 2014-2020 Thomas Built models that are equipped with SynTec S3B or S3C seats are affected.

The recall is expected to begin on Dec. 2, 2019. Daimler Trucks North America will notify owners and dealers will install additional material to the seats in order to increase the amount of absorption, according to the NHTSA.

Bus owners with questions are encouraged to call DTNA customer service at 1-800-547-0712.