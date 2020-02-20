NEW YORK — NFL owners have approved negotiated terms on a new labor deal proposed to players.

News outlets report that the owners voted Thursday to accept the terms of the proposed collective bargaining agreement. It now goes to the players for a vote.

The team owners and representatives had been summoned to New York for the discussion on the labor deal proposal to players.

The league's labor committee had met before presenting to the owners the current state of ongoing negotiations with the players' union on the new labor agreement.

The league has been eager to reach a CBA with the players in the next few weeks

Among the items in that proposal are a 17-game season, more roster spots, a reduced preseason, and adding a wild-card team in each conference to the playoffs.

The Associated Press contributed.