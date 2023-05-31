'Oppenheimer' in IMAX 70mm is a tough ticket to find. Tech issues have made it even harder.

It hasn't been smooth sailing for all the theaters trying to provide the experience of "Oppenheimer" in IMAX 70mm.

WASHINGTON — While "Oppenheimer" is only being shown in its "intended" format in 30 theaters worldwide, even some of those screenings have experienced technical issues or been canceled altogether.

In the U.S., there are only 19 theaters offering Christopher Nolan's movie in the format he recommends as being best: IMAX 70-millimeter film. Those theaters include the AMC Universal CityWalk in Los Angeles, the AMC Lincoln Square in New York, the Cinemark Dallas, the Regal King of Prussia near Philadelphia and the AutoNation IMAX in Fort Lauderdale.

But it hasn't been smooth sailing for all the theaters trying to provide the unique experience.

During opening weekend, audio issues resulted in San Antonio screenings that were delayed or canceled altogether, while theatergoers in Calgary voiced their frustration over some early screenings being out of focus.

This week, the IMAX Theatre at Indiana State Museum said its projector suffered a "malfunction" on Wednesday but had since been repaired and would be showing the movie in IMAX 70mm film again starting Thursday.

And Celebration Cinema Grand Rapids North announced Thursday its film reel had been damaged, prompting the theater to switch to digital IMAX projections for the time being until it can be repaired.

The IMAX prints are so extreme that they weigh about 600 pounds and are 11 miles long, according to the Associated Press.

Despite the occasional issue with these special format screenings, “Oppenheimer" overall soared past its weekend box office expectations, taking in $80.5 million from 3,610 theaters in the U.S. and Canada, marking Nolan’s biggest non-Batman debut and one of the best-ever starts for an R-rated biographical drama.

Oppenheimer 70mm IMAX locations full list

