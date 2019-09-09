For ten days starting Tuesday, you're going to notice that the dates on the calendar are going to look the same forward and backward. It's Palindrome Week (OK, it's really a week-and-a-half).

From Tuesday, Sept. 10, through Thursday Sept. 19, the numbers will be in the same order whether you start at the front or at the back.

9-10-19 (91019)

9-11-19 (91119)

9-12-19 (91219)

9-13-19 (91319)

9-14-19 (91419)

9-15-19 (91519)

9-16-19 (91619)

9-17-19 (91719)

9-18-19 (91819)

9-19-19 (91919)

This is all assuming that you don't use the mm-dd-yy format, putting a zero in front of the first nine to indicate September. Doing that blows the whole thing out of the water. Some will argue that it doesn't count if you don't do that.

Some would also say it only counts if you have all eight digits: mm-dd-yyyy.

Backing that up is this notation from the website timeanddate.com.

"As long as you write your date in the m-dd-yy format, every century has 9 years with 10 Palindrome Days in a row. These years are always in the second decade of the century. For example, every year between 2011-2019, 2111-2119, and 2211-2219 will have 10 consecutive Palindrome Days. This is true for previous centuries as well."

If you go with the mm-dd-yyyy format, there are only 12 palindrome days in the entire 21st century. The next one will be will be February 2, 2020, or 02-02-2020 (02022020).

Not all countries will be celebrating Palindrome Week because some of them go with a different format -- Year-Month-Day or Day-Month-Year. So Wednesday for them would be 19-09-10.