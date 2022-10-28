Paul Pelosi, husband of Nancy Pelosi, attacked at California home

Paul Pelosi, 82, was severely beaten and suffered blunt force injuries in the attack, two people with knowledge of the investigation told the Associated Press.

WASHINGTON — Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was violently attacked Friday morning by an assailant who broke into the couple's California home, according to the speaker's office.

“Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi," Drew Hammill, Nancy Pelosi's spokesman, said in a statement. "The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation."

The speaker was not in San Francisco at the time of the assault, Hammill said.

Two people with knowledge of the investigation told the Associated Press that Paul Pelosi, 82, was severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer and suffered blunt force injuries in the attack. He was being treated by doctors for bruising, severe swelling and other injuries.

Nancy Pelosi just returned to Washington this week from a security conference in Europe and is due to keynote an advocacy event Saturday evening with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Her office said Paul Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is expected to make a full recovery. No information on the suspect or possible motive has been released.

“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time," Hammill said in a statement.

President Joe Biden called Nancy Pelosi Friday morning to "express his support after this horrible attack," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

"The President continues to condemn all violence, and asks that the family’s desire for privacy be respected," Jean-Pierre added.

While the circumstances of the attack are unclear, it's comes amid an escalating series of threats to political figures. A man was arrested outside Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home in May and charged with attempted murder. The man said he was upset about the leaked draft of the court's ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

In 2021, Capitol Police investigated around 9,600 threats made against members of Congress, and members have been violently attacked in recent years. Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., was shot in the head at an event outside a Tucson grocery store in 2011, and Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., was severely injured when a gunman opened fire on a Republican congressional baseball team practice in 2017.

Members of Congress have received additional dollars for security at their homes, but some have pushed for more protection as people have showed up at their homes and as members have received an increasing amount of threatening communications.

The assault comes just days before the 2022 midterms, when Republicans are expected to take control of the House Representatives and could take control of the Senate. Nancy Pelosi is a top figure trying to shore up Democratic chances of retaining both houses.

Paul Pelosi largely remains on the West Coast and often stays out of the spotlight cast on his wife, who is the top Democrat in the House and third in line for the presidency.

He was arrested for a DUI earlier this year and was sentenced to five days in jail.